Westmoreland Symphony 'NextGen' event targets young professionals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will host an “Orchestrating NextGen” event from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 6 in The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.

“The WSO invites young professionals for a relaxed evening to meet musicians, fellow music lovers and enjoy food and drinks,” according to a release. “The evening will feature young musicians from the WSO performing snippets from great masterworks.”

The event is sponsored in part by a grant from the Visionaries of Westmoreland County. Established in 2010, the Visionaries are a group of young professional leaders committed to making the Westmoreland community a better place, the release said.

The Visionaries strive to inspire other young professionals to become philanthropists who are engaged in their communities.

“Bringing emerging professionals in the community together to enjoy orchestral music is very important part of our outreach efforts. We are thrilled to have the help of the Visionaries in advancing the arts in the county,” said WSO Executive Director Endicott Reindl, in the release.

Attendance is free but reservations are required at 724-837-1850 or endicott@westmorelandsymphony.org.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.