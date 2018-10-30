Mac Miller tribute concert to be livestreamed Wednesday night

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Mac Miller tribute concert set for Halloween night in Los Angeles will be available for everyone to watch online.

The “Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life” event will be broadcast on several websites — including Facebook, LiveXLive, TIDAL, Twitter, WAV and YouTube — starting at 9:30 p.m. EDT. Wednesday.

Join us for the livestream of Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life on 10/31 at 6:30pm PT. The event will benefit The Mac Miller Circles Fund to support youth arts & community-building programs in Mac Miller's memory. Visit https://t.co/zM41C0Je0L to donate. https://t.co/s7cZYmGzkS — Mac (@MacMiller) October 29, 2018

The concert is happening at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and will include acts Travis Scott, SZA, Anderson.Paak, Chance The Rapper, Miguel, John Mayer, Vince Staples, Schoolboy Q, Ty Dolla $ign and others.

The event benefits The Mac Miller Circles Fund (MMCF) which support youth arts and community-building programs.

“The support we’ve experienced is evident in this amazing lineup and is a testament to Malcolm’s incredible life,” said his mother Karen Meyers in a news release. “His father, brother and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision. He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the (foundation) will continue to do just that.”

Mac Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, died Sept. 7 of a suspected drug overdose. He grew up in Point Breeze and attended Allderdice High School in Squirrel Hill. He was 26.

His most recent studio album “Swimming” was released in August.

