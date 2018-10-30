Beyoncé dresses up as Toni Braxton for Halloween. Nails it.

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Bey-Hive is definitely buzzing after this one.

What can't Queen Bee do?

There were plenty of folks out there wondering how superstar Beyoncé would dress for Halloween and they got their answer a day early via Instagram: "Phoni Braxton."

The singer went early-90s with her impression of fellow-R&B diva Toni Braxton's album art from her self-titled album.

To pull it off, Beyonce wore a short wig, high-waisted jeans, a leather jacket and chain belt that was identical to Braxton's look. In short, she nailed it.

"Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends," Beyoncé, 37, said on Instagram. "Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens."

Apparently, imitation is the best form of flattery, because Braxton responded with a gleeful tweet, "Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!! How do you look better than me on MY album cover? I LOVE IT, Such a superstar! Thanks for the love sis! Happy Halloween (pumpkin face)

Who run the world…GIRLS! GIRLS!"

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer.