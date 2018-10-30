Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Music

Beyoncé dresses up as Toni Braxton for Halloween. Nails it.

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 11:57 p.m.
Beyoncé (left) imitates R & B singer Toni Braxton's album art from her self-titled 1993 album.
Instagram
Beyoncé (left) imitates R & B singer Toni Braxton's album art from her self-titled 1993 album.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Bey-Hive is definitely buzzing after this one.

What can't Queen Bee do?

There were plenty of folks out there wondering how superstar Beyoncé would dress for Halloween and they got their answer a day early via Instagram: "Phoni Braxton."

The singer went early-90s with her impression of fellow-R&B diva Toni Braxton's album art from her self-titled album.

To pull it off, Beyonce wore a short wig, high-waisted jeans, a leather jacket and chain belt that was identical to Braxton's look. In short, she nailed it.

"Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends," Beyoncé, 37, said on Instagram. "Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens."

Apparently, imitation is the best form of flattery, because Braxton responded with a gleeful tweet, "Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!! How do you look better than me on MY album cover? I LOVE IT, Such a superstar! Thanks for the love sis! Happy Halloween (pumpkin face)

Who run the world…GIRLS! GIRLS!"

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me