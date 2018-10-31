Jackie Evancho is all grown up and taking charge of her career

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It might be a challenge for Jackie Evancho to top the attention she got in 2017, when she sang the national anthem at President Trump’s inauguration, released her eighth studio album — “Two Hearts” — and starred in a reality TV special, “Growing Up Evancho,” with her family on TLC.

Still, 2018 has been an empowering year for the classical-crossover song stylist from Pine in Pittsburgh’s North Hills.

Evancho celebrated her 18th birthday April 9, graduated from high school this spring and seems to have a good feeling about her career, which she has worked hard on developing since gaining national recognition as a 10-year-old second-place winner on the NBC reality show “America’s Got Talent.”

“I have so much more confidence in my performance skills,” she said on a phone call from Los Angeles, where she was rehearsing for an upcoming appearance on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” set to air in early 2019.

Taking charge

Evancho says reaching the age of 18 also has enabled her to play a bigger role in managing the direction of her music.

“I have a lot more responsibility in making business decisions. A lot of people take me more seriously,” she said.

Following a concert date Nov. 2 at State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown, she will head to Ocean City, N.J., where she spent part of her summer giving performances and enjoying some beach time.

Her December concert dates include a Dec. 12 performance at Westminster College in New Wilmington before heading west for shows in California and Texas.

Sharing stories

Evancho says her concert in Uniontown will be a mixture of fan favorites and her favorite songs to perform.

“It’s a very casual evening,” she said. “I love to talk to the audience and tell them stories about my life. They love hearing about my family and music industry stories.”

Her siblings include Juliet, 20, and Zach and Rachel, a sophomore and freshman, respectively, at Pine Richland High School.

The self-taught pianist and guitarist who never had a professional singing lesson says she can’t reveal too much about a new album she’s working on — but she is very excited about the project.

“I have so much creative say in this one,” she says. “I’m calling the shots for the first time.”

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.