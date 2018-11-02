Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman brings solo show to Pittsburgh
Updated 8 hours ago
Megadeath guitarist Marty Friedman brings his solo project to the Crafthouse Stage & Grill in Pittsburgh.
Doors open at 5024 Curry Road on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m with the show at 7.
Tickets range from $20 general admission to $70 VIP soundcheck with meet and greet experience. Tickets are available at ticketf.ly/2yzXCIq .
Friedman has sold over 10 million albums with the multi-platinum band Megadeth. He has also a dedicated following for his own solo albums which stylistically range from orchestral soundtrack style music to furious aggressive rock, with the common thread being Friedman’s unique and tasty sense of melody. His latest album, “Music For Speeding,” marks his solo debut with the heavy hitting major label Universal Japan as well as Steve Vai’s Favored Nations label in the US.
His opening act for the Pittsburgh performance is Immortal Guardian. The show is presented by Drusky Entertainment.
Details: druskyentertainment.com
Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.