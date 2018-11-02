Fleetwood Mac pays tribute to synagogue victims in Pittsburgh concert

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fleetwood Mac paid tribute to the victims of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting during a rare Pittsburgh tour stop at PPG Paints Arena Thursday.

"We are so sad for you," singer Stevie Nicks said during the show, standing in front of a large digital image of downtown Pittsburgh. "There's nothing to be said really."

She dedicated the band's 1975 hit "Landslide" to the city.

The band has often played the song after tragedy, Nicks said, including in the aftermath of 9/11 and the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

"It seems that we always end up coming during these times," she said.

Pittsburgh fans were touched by the tribute and thrilled by the concert.

Here's a roundup of the best tweets from the show:

Stevie's dedication of Landslide to Pittsburgh. Love the part where she tells everyone to be a spiritual warrior. https://t.co/ldUj1lnN5V — (@marisaschein) November 2, 2018

not to be dramatic but im still crying over the Fleetwood Mac concert. Like HOW does a group of 70+ year olds do THAT?? Christine and Stevie must be witches its the only answer — Ally (@allybihary5071) November 2, 2018

@fleetwoodmac @StevieNicks @christine_mcvie made Pittsburgh proud tonight. Thank you for the incredible tributes and an absolutely amazing show! — shannon ◡̈ (@Stoned_Mermaid) November 2, 2018

As if I couldn't love them any more. @fleetwoodmac pic.twitter.com/DZbx4qo9YN — Katie Greer (@katiegreerr) November 2, 2018

TODAY I AM GRATEFUL I GOT TO SEE FLEETWOOD MAC!!!! MY DREAM! MY NUMBER ONE BUCKETLIST ITEM! MY SOUL IS GALVANIZED! pic.twitter.com/tcDR32uFRv — Rachel (@Rachpunzel) November 2, 2018

I'll never be the same after seeing @fleetwoodmac live. I was breathing the same air as @StevieNicks it was transcendent. — Conor (@NotoriousCONRAD) November 2, 2018

Fleetwood Mac played Don't Dream It's Over and Landslide back to back as a tribute for the shooting in Pittsburgh and we were all crying — (@honeymoonjoon) November 2, 2018

just have to post how cute my dad is he loves fleetwood mac and he finally got to see them in concert tonight and he's so happy!! pic.twitter.com/2dRduWdIEX — raegan (@raegan_smith6) November 2, 2018

Saw Fleetwood Mac tonight and they were excellent and I had so much fun. Literally used chimes on every song — Rave Ami (@raveamiii) November 2, 2018

at the fleetwood mac concert & some kid just said "stevie nicks bash me in the head with your tambourine" and i really felt that — em (@emmaaewingg) November 2, 2018

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.