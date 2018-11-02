Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fleetwood Mac pays tribute to synagogue victims in Pittsburgh concert

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, Fleetwood Mac band members, from left, Stevie Nicks, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood appear at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Fleetwood Mac in New York. The band said in a statement Monday that Buckingham is out of the band for its upcoming tour. Buckingham left the group once before, from 1987 to 1996. He’ll be jointly replaced by Neil Finn of Crowded House and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Fleetwood Mac paid tribute to the victims of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting during a rare Pittsburgh tour stop at PPG Paints Arena Thursday.

"We are so sad for you," singer Stevie Nicks said during the show, standing in front of a large digital image of downtown Pittsburgh. "There's nothing to be said really."

She dedicated the band's 1975 hit "Landslide" to the city.

The band has often played the song after tragedy, Nicks said, including in the aftermath of 9/11 and the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

"It seems that we always end up coming during these times," she said.

Pittsburgh fans were touched by the tribute and thrilled by the concert.

Here's a roundup of the best tweets from the show:

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

