Blake Shelton to bring 'Friends & Heroes 2019' tour to Pittsburgh

From his team members on “The Voice” to veteran country artists, Blake Shelton has a history of demonstrating his support for the people in whom he believes, so when he realized that fans across the country needed to hear music from his friends and heroes, he decided to bring them all on the road.

The “Friends & Heroes 2019” tour will kick off Feb. 14 in Oklahoma City, OK and will span 18 dates across the country, including a stop in Pittsburgh on Feb. 23 at PPG Paints Arena, Uptown.

Country Music Association’s 2012 Entertainer of the Year, five-time male vocalist of the year winner and Grammy nominee, Shelton has had six No. 1 songs on the Billboard Top Country Albums.

Special guests include Lauren Alaina, the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins. Alaina competed on Season 10 of “American Idol.” In 2017, she followed up her No. 1 debuting first album, “Wildflower,” with the release of the critically-acclaimed “Road Less Traveled.” Alaina is this year’s American Country Music’s new female vocalist of the year and performed on the April 15 broadcast live from Las Vegas.

The Bellamy Brothers — Howard and David – are celebrating more than 40 years of success with their music. They’ve had 14 No. 1 singles and hold the record in both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association Awards for the most duo nominations.

Anderson’s songs “Straight Tequila Night” and “Seminole Wind” of the 1992 album “Seminole Wind” went to No. 1 on every country chart.

Adkins has sold more than 11 million albums and charted more than 20 singles in his 25 years in Nashville. He has won three Academy of Country Music Awards and recently released his 12th studio album “Something’s Going On.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 9

Details: ppgpaintsarena.com