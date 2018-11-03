Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Music

Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter Roy Hargrove dies at age 49

The Associated Press | Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, 2:48 p.m.
In this July 26, 2018 photo, American jazz trumpeter Roy Hargrove performs at the Five Continents Jazz festival, in Marseille, southern France. The Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter has died at age 49. Manager Larry Clothier says in a statement that Hargrove died in New York on Friday, Nov. 2, from cardiac arrest stemming from a longtime fight with kidney disease. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
In this July 26, 2018 photo, American jazz trumpeter Roy Hargrove performs at the Five Continents Jazz festival, in Marseille, southern France. The Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter has died at age 49. Manager Larry Clothier says in a statement that Hargrove died in New York on Friday, Nov. 2, from cardiac arrest stemming from a longtime fight with kidney disease. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

Updated 2 hours ago

NEW YORK — Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter Roy Hargrove has died at age 49.

Manager Larry Clothier released a statement saying Hargrove died Friday in New York from cardiac arrest stemming from a longtime fight with kidney disease.

Hargrove was a prolific player who provided his jazz sounds to records across a range of styles. He played in sessions for Common, Erykah Badu and D’Angelo.

He won his first Grammy in 1998 with his Afro-Cuban band Crisol for its album “Habana.” He then won another in 2002 for “Directions in Music Live at Massey Hall,” featuring a band he led with pianist Herbie Hancock and saxophonist Michael Brecker.

A native of Waco, Texas, Hargrove was discovered by fellow jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis while Hargrove was playing at a Dallas high school.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me