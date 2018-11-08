Conductor wants Pittsburgh Symphony Pops concerts to be fun

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The run of Pittsburgh Symphony Pops concerts celebrating Veterans Day will include a performance on the 100th anniversary of the event that led to the national holiday.

The armistice that ended World War I occurred on Nov. 11, 1918, and although the day began to be honored in remembrance of the service of veterans the next year, it become a national holiday only in 1938. The holiday’s scope was expanded to include World War II veterans — all veterans, actually — in 1954.

Stuart Chafetz will conduct the Pittsburgh Symphony Pops’ “Salute to Veterans” Nov. 9 to 11 in Pittsburgh’s Heinz Hall. Capathia Jenkins will be the vocal soloist.

Chafetz has planned an inclusive program for the Pops concerts.

Huge swath

“I want to salute many generations of veterans and their families, and so I wanted to cover a huge swath of repertoire that affects us through American culture,” he says.

Naturally, the program includes patriotic songs, marches by John Philip Sousa and a medley to the branches of the military called “Armed Forces Salute.” But because Chafetz wanted to include music loved in civilian life, he also picked music from shows, films, and the Top 40.

“I can’t think of a better person to express in words any music than Capathia Jenkins,” says Chafetz. “When you hear her sing ‘Fascinating Rhythm,’ or some Leonard Bernstein, or ‘Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered,’ it brings tears to your eyes.”

The Bernstein will be his wickedly funny song “I Can Cook Too” from “On The Town,” which is about three sailors on leave in New York City.”

The repertoire also will include marches from films, including from “The Great Escape” and “Midway.”

“I picked the march from ‘1941’ because I wanted to show John Williams’ genius. He takes a Colonel Bogey style of march and makes it about John Belushi’s zany and lovable character,” he says.

‘Let’s enjoy’

Chafetz, who will be making his Pittsburgh Symphony debut, began his career as an instrumentalist. He took conducting courses during his undergraduate and post-graduate studies, but his principal focus was getting a job as a timpanist.

At the end of this third season as timpanist of the Honolulu Symphony, he took a summer course in conducting at the Hartt School of Music in West Hartford, Conn., where he met his wife, who is a violinist and conductor.

When he returned to the Honolulu Symphony that fall, he was invited to lead one piece in a benefit concert for the musicians.

“When I conducted the ‘Fledermaus’ Overture, something magical happened,” he recalls. “I just knew that this is what I wanted to do. That led to some family concerts and some youth concerts, eventually becoming assistant conductor in Honolulu. Then I went to Louisville and Milwaukee and the next thing I knew I was guest conducting all over the country focusing on Pops,” he says.

Although Chafetz enjoys conducting big classical music pieces, he says he drawn to the Pops “as a way to engage the entire community, all the people that come to ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ but don’t normally come to symphony orchestras.

“I want my concerts to be fun. Let’s enjoy the experience.”

Mark Kanny is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.