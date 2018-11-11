Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Iron Maiden coming to Pittsburgh next year

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, 12:27 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

Get ready metal fans, Iron Maiden is headed to PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh next year with the “Legacy Of The Beast” tour.

The band announced their 2019 world tour on Friday and Pittsburgh gets the August 17, 2019 date.

The tour will feature songs from the band’s long history as well as different stage sets featuring the many looks of the band’s mascot Eddie.

Lead singer Bruce Dickinson said in a statement that the success of the tour in Europe “inspired us to put together a stage show to take our fans through different worlds and experiences set to appropriate songs.”

Bassist Steve Harris added, ““We gave a lot of thought to the set list for this Tour as the songs needed to follow the narrative of the changing worlds of the stage show. We feel we ended up with a very strong and well balanced set mixing songs we haven’t played in many years like “Flight Of Icarus,” “Sign Of The Cross” and “The Clansman” with songs we know the fans want to hear like “The Trooper,” “2 Minutes To Midnight,” “The Number Of The Beast,” “Fear Of The Dark,” “Run To The Hills,” “Hallowed Be Thy Name” and others, reflecting the journey through the different themes of the show.“

General public tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. with presales starting a day earlier on Thursday at 10 a.m.

The Raven Age will open most shows.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

Iron Maiden
A poster for Iron Maiden’s “Legacy Of The Beast” tour.
