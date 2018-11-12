Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Aerosmith's Joe Perry hospitalized after performing with Billy Joel

The Associated Press | Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, 8:15 a.m.
In this Saturday, June 2, 2007, file photo, American rock band Aerosmith’s guitarist Joe Perry performs during a concert in Bangalore, India. Perry is hospitalized with breathing problems that began after a performance with Billy Joel in New York. Perry’s publicists said in a statement that he’s alert and responsive in the hospital Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File)
Aerosmith band members Steven Tyler, left, and Joe Perry arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Updated 11 hours ago

NEW YORK — Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has been hospitalized with breathing problems that began after a guest performance with Billy Joel in New York.

Perry’s publicists said in a statement Sunday that the musician is alert and responsive in the hospital and is expected to return to the road later this month.

The statement says Perry felt short of breath after the performance at Madison Square Garden. It adds paramedics backstage gave Perry oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to the hospital.

Perry had to cancel a Sunday appearance at a rock fantasy camp in Florida.

The 68-year-old Perry had joined the 69-year-old Joel on stage for a rendition of Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way.”

