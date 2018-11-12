'Weird Al' coming to Benedum Center with 'Strings Attached' tour

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“Weird Al” Yankovic has announced dates for his 2019 “Strings Attached” tour, billed as a high-energy, rock and comedy show featuring costumes, props, a video wall and — for the first time — a full orchestra.

“Strings Attached” comes to the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh on July 7.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at weirdal.com.

The musical parody artist’s 2018 “Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” was an intimate, scaled-down show for hardcore fans that showcased a rotating set list of semi-obscure, deep-cut, non-parody album tracks, many of which Yankovic and his band had never performed live before.

“I wanted to follow up my most bare-bones tour ever with my most elaborate and extravagant tour ever,” Yankovic said in a release. “We’re pulling out all the stops for this one.”

For “Strings Attached,” Yankovic will go back to playing the hits and classics, with his band supported every night by background singers and an entire symphony orchestra.

“Weird Al” Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist in history, earning four Grammys and 15 career nominations, the release says.

He is best known for his parodies of hit songs, including “Eat It,” “Like A Surgeon,” “Smells Like Nirvana,” “Amish Paradise,” “White & Nerdy” and “Tacky.”

Yankovic’s 14th studio album, “Mandatory Fun” from 2014, became the first comedy album in history to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Album chart, and the first comedy album to reach the top of that chart in more than 50 years.

The single “Word Crimes” debuted in the Billboard Top 40, making Yankovic one of only four artists to have had Top 40 singles in each of the last four decades (the other three being Michael Jackson, Madonna and U2), the release says.

Yankovic recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.