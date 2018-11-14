Pittsburgh is dear and near to the heart of Josh Groban

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Josh Groban said he’s been thinking about Pittsburgh during his current “Bridges Tour” with Idina Menzel.

“We’ve been mentioning on the tour that our hearts are with the city” after the tragic shooting at The Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27.

“It will be heavy in our hearts” when the final leg of the tour reaches PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh for a performance on Nov. 16, he said in a phone call from Detroit, an earlier stop on the tour. “My heart is broken for Pittsburgh and for the grieving Jewish community there.”

Still, Groban hopes to bring a little light to the city when he and longtime friend Menzel come to town. He says he feels privileged to be “in the business of unity” as a singer and songwriter.

Differences at the door

“Being in music allows us to leave our differences at the door. We come together to escape that divisiveness that’s permeating our country right now,” he said.

It was in Pittsburgh, specifically at Carnegie Mellon University, that Groban, who is from Los Angeles, Calif., made a decision that would greatly impact his career.

In his first semester as a musical theater major – where his classmates included Rory O’Malley (“Hamilton,” “The Book of Mormon”) and Josh Gad (“Frozen,” “Beauty and the Beast”) – Groban was offered an opportunity to work with Grammy Award-winning record producer David Foster.

His decision to leave CMU early to sign a recording contract was a difficult one, he recalled, but it helped to launch his singing career with the 2003 release of an album, “Closer,” that featured “You Raise Me Up,” which would become his signature song.

Fifteen years later, Groban hasn’t forgotten his love of other entertainment genres besides singing, including theater, movies and television, including his latest starring role as detective Tony “TJ” Caruso Jr., Tony Danza’s son on the Netflix series, “The Good Cop.”

He finished filming the first season of the show and said he should know in a few weeks whether it’s picked up for another season.

Music multi-tasking

Meanwhile, he’s had a lot of time during the “Bridges Tour,” which supports his latest album, to contemplate new songs, new plans and new directions.

“I spend a lot of time writing on the road,” he said. “It’s the perfect place; you’re experiencing all different scenarios and situations and you’re constantly outputting your activity every night.”

By the end of the tour, he figured he’ll have at least 25 new ideas in his iPhone.

He’d like to add film scoring to his music repertoire, he noted, in addition to more films, theater and TV.

“It’s been great reflexing that muscle I started honing at Carnegie Mellon,” he said.

Very special guest

Groban will join Menzel for a few duets during their Pittsburgh show, with probable renditions of “Falling Slowly” and “Lullaby,” according to recent concert set lists.

Her solo set will feature her hits, “Let it Go” from “Frozen,” “Defying Gravity” from “Wicked” and “I’ll Stop the World.”

Menzel is reprising her role as Queen Elsa this fall by lending her voice to the character in Disney’s new animated movie, “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.