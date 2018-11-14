Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Greensburg artists Pratt and Noelle plan holiday CD release party

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
Gary Pratt and Dawn Noelle will release their new holiday CD, 'Angels in the Snow,' at a Nov. 26 party.
Local musicians Gary Pratt and Dawn Noelle will celebrate their new holiday CD, “Angels in the Snow,” with a release party at 7 p.m. Nov. 26 at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road.

In addition to an album reveal concert by Pratt and Noelle, the evening will include musical guests the Stage Right Carolers and pianist Kathleen Kralik Dengler, according to a news release.

Tickets are $15 and $20.

Pratt, owner/operator of Le Jardin Florals & Home Dècor in Greensburg, and Noelle long dreamed of releasing a Christmas CD.

“‘Angels in the Snow’ is a journey through Christmas with a message of hope. It features songs about taking the time to slow down, enjoy the holiday and make new memories with those we love. It’s about holding on to the memories of those who can’t be with us. It’s about the true meaning of Christmas…the birth of Christ,” Pratt says in the release.

The album is a compilation of classic Christmas songs (“Silver Bells,” “Silent Night,” “All I Want for Christmas is You”) sprinkled with a few new, original tunes.

Guests can meet Pratt and Noelle following the performance and view the special art exhibit “Angel, Winter and Inspirational Art,” featuring local artists Pamela Cooper, Patrick Mahoney, Suzanne Panchura, Moira Richardson and Michael Riggs.

Details: 724-836-8000 or ggccevents.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

