Music

Mt. Lebanon native Daya joins Concert for the Tree of Life

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, 3:06 p.m.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
WYEP, PromoWest North Shore and Opus One present “Concert for the Tree of Life,” featuring Grammy-award winner and Mt. Lebanon native Daya with Jorma Kaukonen formerly of Jefferson Airplane, Low Cut Connie, from Philadelphia, Pittsburgh’s own Joe Grushecky, Sean Rowe from New York and with special guest Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root. Proceeds benefit The Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh’s Victims of Terror Fund.
WYEP
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Updated 6 hours ago

Mt. Lebanon native and pop singer Daya and Pittsburgh’s own Joe Grushecky are joining musical artists Low Cut Connie, Sean Rowe and others for the Concert for the Tree of Life at Stage AE.

“Music is a common language that brings people together,” WYEP general manager Abby Goldstein said in a news release. “This is a moment to heal through music and a chance for all of us to give back to the Jewish community and show our support at a time when we need it most.”

WYEP, PromoWest North Shore and Opus One will put the concert together. Other performers include with Jorma Kaukonen formerly of Jefferson Airplane and special guest Michael Glabicki, formerly of Rusted Root.

Proceeds benefit The Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh’s Victims of Terror Fund.

The event is 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at Stage AE on Pittsburgh’s North Side. Tickets are $25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 19.

Details: wyep.org

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

click me