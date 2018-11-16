Mt. Lebanon native Daya joins Concert for the Tree of Life

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mt. Lebanon native and pop singer Daya and Pittsburgh’s own Joe Grushecky are joining musical artists Low Cut Connie, Sean Rowe and others for the Concert for the Tree of Life at Stage AE.

“Music is a common language that brings people together,” WYEP general manager Abby Goldstein said in a news release. “This is a moment to heal through music and a chance for all of us to give back to the Jewish community and show our support at a time when we need it most.”

WYEP, PromoWest North Shore and Opus One will put the concert together. Other performers include with Jorma Kaukonen formerly of Jefferson Airplane and special guest Michael Glabicki, formerly of Rusted Root.

Proceeds benefit The Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh’s Victims of Terror Fund.

The event is 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at Stage AE on Pittsburgh’s North Side. Tickets are $25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 19.

Details: wyep.org

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

