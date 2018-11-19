Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform a benefit concert to honor the Tree of Life synagogue victims.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Members of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform Nov. 27 for “A Concert for Peace & Unity,” to honor the Tree of Life synagogue victims.
The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will host a “Music for the Spirit” concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27 at Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh.

The performance, titled “A Concert for Peace & Unity,” will honor the Tree of Life synagogue victims. It will be an evening of remembrance and reverence that aims to provide an opportunity for the Pittsburgh community to find comfort, strength and solace through music, hope and unity.

Renowned Israeli-American violinist Itzhak Perlman will join music director Manfred Honeck, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh for the performance. All artists have agreed to donate their services. Volunteers will collect contributions for the Jewish Federation’s “Our Victims of Terror” fund and the “Injured Officers Fund.”

“We are still shocked and heartbroken by the senseless and violent act that occurred at Tree of Life Synagogue, in our own backyard,” says Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra president and CEO Melia Tourangeau, in a news release. “We extend our deepest condolences to all those impacted by this tragedy.

Perlman says in the news release that it’s an honor and a privilege to participate in this concert with the symphony honoring the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue massacre.

“I hope this event will help us continue to heal and come together,” says Perlman.

“As advocates of peace, tolerance and understanding through the universal power of music, our entire Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra family extends its deepest sympathies to those who have lost loved ones on account of this horrific tragedy,” added Honeck, in a news release.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with our community as we resolve to go forward doing what we know best, performing music with the hope that we can bring people together as we collectively grieve and heal.”

Tickets are free. There is a limit of four seats per party.

Details: 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

