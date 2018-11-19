Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Vocal Confluence stages holiday a cappella concert

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, 3:18 p.m.
Vocal Confluence will perform ‘An A Cappella Holiday’ on Dec. 8 in Churchhill. Shown is the group during its 2017 holiday show.
Facebook | VocalConfluence
Vocal Confluence will perform ‘An A Cappella Holiday’ on Dec. 8 in Churchhill. Shown is the group during its 2017 holiday show.

Updated 16 hours ago

Pittsburgh a cappella chorus Vocal Confluence will present “An A Cappella Holiday” at 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at Beulah Presbyterian Church, 2500 McCrady Road, Churchhill.

The group performs music in a variety of styles, including barbershop, jazz, traditional choral, and contemporary a cappella. Comprised of men of diverse ages and backgrounds, Vocal Confluence has performed over the years for barbershop contests, community events, and its own annual concerts, according to its website.

Founded in 1997 as the Steel City Harmonizers, Vocal Confluence is the performing chorus of the Pittsburgh Metro Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society.

Concert plans include some familiar holiday favorites performed in the a cappella style, as well as some surprises, featuring Vocal Confluence and chapter quartets, according to a release.

General admission tickets are $10 and are available here .

Details: vocalconfluence.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me