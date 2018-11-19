Vocal Confluence stages holiday a cappella concert
Pittsburgh a cappella chorus Vocal Confluence will present “An A Cappella Holiday” at 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at Beulah Presbyterian Church, 2500 McCrady Road, Churchhill.
The group performs music in a variety of styles, including barbershop, jazz, traditional choral, and contemporary a cappella. Comprised of men of diverse ages and backgrounds, Vocal Confluence has performed over the years for barbershop contests, community events, and its own annual concerts, according to its website.
Founded in 1997 as the Steel City Harmonizers, Vocal Confluence is the performing chorus of the Pittsburgh Metro Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society.
Concert plans include some familiar holiday favorites performed in the a cappella style, as well as some surprises, featuring Vocal Confluence and chapter quartets, according to a release.
General admission tickets are $10 and are available here .
Details: vocalconfluence.org
