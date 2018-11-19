WQED to air live Tree of Life concert by Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WQED-FM 89.3 will broadcast “Tree of Life: The Concert for Peace and Unity,” live at 7 p.m. Nov. 27 as the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra hosts a special “Music for the Spirit” concert to honor the Tree of Life Synagogue victims.

WQED-FM Host Jim Cunningham will provide a half hour of interviews and music, followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m. at Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh, according to a news release.

This evening of remembrance and reverence aims to provide an opportunity for the Pittsburgh community to find comfort, strength and solace through music, hope and unity, the release adds.

Renowned Israeli-American violinist Itzhak Perlman will join music director Manfred Honeck, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh. The artists are donating their services for the performance.

Volunteers will collect contributions for the Jewish Federation’s “Our Victims of Terror” fund and for the six injured Pittsburgh police officers through the Injured Officers Fund, the release states.

Details: 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

