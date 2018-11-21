Honeck, PSO offer music of the Viennese Strauss family for Thanksgiving

When Manfred Honeck became music director of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, he experienced Thanksgiving for the first time. It’s an American holiday after all, and he’s Austrian.

He fell in love with Thanksgiving and decided to bring something special to symphony concerts on the holiday weekend, the way a good guest might bring a pie or wine for the dinner.

A sweet offering

Honeck had something to bring which is both sweet and intoxicating: the music of the Viennese Strauss family. Those waltzes and polkas are played annually on New Year’s Day by the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, of which he was a member for a decade, to a broadcast audience that usually tops 1 billion people around the world.

Honeck will conduct the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at Nov. 23 and 25 concerts at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Hall. The program is Gioachino Rossini’s “La Gazza Ladra” (The Thieving Magpie) Overture, Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini with George Li as piano soloist, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Oboe Concerto with Cynthia Koledo DeAlmeida as soloist, and Viennese favorites by the Strauss family including the “Wiener Blut” (Viennese Spirit) Waltzes by Johann Strauss Jr.

The conductor knew that concertos would be a perfect foil for the Strauss repertoire. This year he’s programmed two such works. The Rachmaninoff Rhapsody is not in the form of a concerto (it’s actually a set of variations), but is as emotionally appealing and technically thrilling as any concerto. The soloist, George Li, has won very prestigious awards and has a recording contract with a top label, but at 23, he’s still studying in his native Boston at Harvard University and the New England Conservatory of Music.

Pittsburgh premiere

The other piece, Mozart’s only concerto for oboe, is surprisingly a Pittsburgh Symphony premiere. The music was written in 1777 but was lost and known only in Mozart’s arrangement as his Flute Concerto No. 2 until the original parts were rediscovered in 1920. Although the Rachmaninoff and Mozart are different in many ways, both are very witty.

The symphony’s principal oboe has been preparing for the concerts since June.

“If you’ve got one (concerto) by the great master in the repertoire and have known about it since high school, and now you get a chance to play it with one of the greatest orchestras in the world and with one of the greatest maestros, and a Viennese expert, too, you would be as daunted by this mission as I have been,” DeAlmeida says.

The first movement has an unusual marking: “Allegro aperto,” the first word meaning “brisk,” the second “open.” How does DeAlmeida take that phrase?

“Open to interpretation,” she laughs. “I don’t like it too fast. I want to make the listener feel at ease. Honeck said that when I enter after the long introduction, he wants me to say, ‘I’m here,’ proudly and joyously and not held back in any way.”

The soloist is taking great care in her choice of reeds, which she makes at home.

“The challenge is to find the perfect reed, one with beautiful sound, which articulates rapidly and can do all the expressive ideas I want. When I was younger I couldn’t articulate as cleanly as I can now. I didn’t have the stamina to maintain a very light, clear, sparkling articulation. When the trills are done well, you can almost hear Mozart laughing.”

Mark Kanny is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.