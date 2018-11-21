Infectious beat of 'Stomp' goes on and on and on

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In this most percussive of ages, Mickey Hart, hall-of-fame drummer for the Grateful Dead, once suggested that our fascination with percussion might have something to do with the human heart.

That’s because, he reasoned, “we all have a heartbeat.”

“I agree with Mickey. We all have a heart and when there is a pulse everyone seems to move together, feel together, and stay together. It’s extremely powerful,” says Jeremy Price, rehearsal director and veteran performer for that worldwide stage percussion phenomenon, “Stomp.”

The troupe opens its new national tour with a three-show, two-day residence at The Palace Theatre, Greensburg, on Nov. 24 and 25. They previously played there in 2008, 2010, 2014 and 2016.

What it is

Launched in London in 1991, “Stomp” has been described as a “joyful, witty and wordless show” and those who have seen it would not argue with that praise.

In a program performed without intermission, the cast, exhibiting non-stop energy, creates beautiful music and sly humor with found objects: Zippo lighters, push brooms, wooden poles, hammer handles, garbage cans, inner tubes, matchboxes and yes, the kitchen sink, too.

“It’s a common theme that folks coming for the first time, and who don’t know what to expect, fall in love with the show,” Price says. “ ‘Stomp’ appeals to both young and old. Hopefully (he jests) we have some ‘repeat offenders’ and earn some new fans as well.”

Not typical theater

This is not typical theater, he adds, and lots of folks are just curious about it.

“ ‘Stomp’ is a very unifying experience because almost everybody can identify with the concept,” Price believes.

It resonates, he says, because there really is something for everybody: movement, music and comedy.

The show has been so enduring and enthusiastically received, he says, because, “ ‘Stomp’ is a fantastic piece of theater that appeals to the everyman. There are tons of people that see ‘Stomp’ who don’t necessarily go to theatrical performances.”

Eccentricities celebrated

Price says the show is written in a way that it thrives off the performers’ eccentricities.

“The roots of the show are the same but each performer brings their own charisma to the characters,” he explains.

In casting, he adds, the company looks for someone who can meet the requirements of the roles and still be true to his or her personality. “ ‘Stomp’ is one of the most physically demanding shows out there,” he says.

Why no intermission

The decision not to have an intermission for the hour and 45 minute program is not necessarily to keep the flow of the show going, Price says.

“The show has peaks and valleys but there is no real need for an intermission as there are no complicated set changes and what not,” he explains.

Rather than a storyline that provides structure for the show, connects the various experiences, Price says, “It’s more of a through line with character development rather than a story.”

Greensburg appeal

It is a “through line” that has had strong appeal in Greensburg, suggests Teresa Baughman, director of operations and programming for the Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s The Palace Theatre.

“It’s one of the first shows I went to after I achieved booking responsibilities on behalf of the Trust in 2007, because I knew from seeing it at the relatively small Orpheum Theatre in New York City that we could handle it on our stage,” she says.

“Stomp” personnel will become temporary Greensburg residents as they prepare to launch their national tour there.

“No national tour has done its technical rehearsals here before in my recollection, nor rehearsed prior to a tour,” Baughman says. They were to arrive Nov 19 and initially use a local crew to practice loading in the set, lights, sound, etc., “then taking it all down and packing it up.” Baughman explains.

They were to load it in again Nov. 20 before the start of rehearsals every day, including Thanksgiving Day, through Nov. 24, with a core of local crew to augment the tour personnel.

“Then it is three shows for the weekend,” Baughman says.

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.