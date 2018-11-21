Charlie Chaplin film, music program promises 'magical experience'

Pittsburgh musician Tom Roberts’ interest in Charlie Chaplin, the iconic figure of the silent-film era, began when he was a child.

It became a passion just a few years ago when the Pittsburgh Symphony invited Roberts, who was pianist and musical director for Leon Redbone for six years, to improvise music for a silent movie program.

He has arranged and performed the music for the soundtrack of Martin Scorsese’s film “The Aviator,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as several titles for the film “De-Lovely,” starring Kevin Kline as Cole Porter.

When Roberts, who has performed throughout the world, learned that the Symphony features were movies by Chaplin, one of film’s first superstars, he requested permission to compose new scores in a manner that he felt Chaplin himself would have approved. “Now, as an adult, I see so much more about what he does and how he can do it without uttering a single word. He can communicate silently to anyone. That is profound!” Roberts says.

Music and silence

“I was aware that the music becomes a major part of our experience when watching a silent film. The wrong music can totally destroy our experience of the film,” he adds. “I have witnessed that with my very eyes.”

Roberts promises all the “right” music as he provides accompaniment and narration for a free program open to the public at 7 p.m. Nov 29 at Penn State, New Kensington.

It features Charlie Chaplin’s 1916 films, “The Pawn Shop” and “The Rink” and will be presented in the true tradition of the silent-film era.

He will be joined by his partner, Mary Beth Malek of Penn Hills, principal clarinetist with the Pittsburgh Opera and Ballet orchestras. He premiered the program at the Leopold Mozart Conservatory of Music in Augsburg, Germany.

Penned new scores

Roberts has written new original scores for many Chaplin films.

“I hope that the audience at Penn State will include everyone because these Chaplin films, even though they are 100 years old, still speak to us today,” the performer says. “If their hearts are open, people will experience magic.”

He believes that Chaplin’s art transcends time. “In fact, there are many moments when he looks out of the screen, across time and looks directly at YOU and laughs at what has just transpired,” the music historian explains.

People have referred to the silent film experience as “life altering and magical,” he says. “I actually believe that it is tied to our fear of the passing of time and ultimately our fear of death: ‘But look! There on the screen! Charlie Chaplin is forever 26 years old. They are eternally young.’ ”

Grateful for experiences

Roberts is grateful for the many positive experiences he has enjoyed in his life as an artist.

He has arranged music for Wynton Marsalis and The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra for a concert of the music of Louis Armstrong. He performed on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” and “A Prairie Home Companion” with Garrison Keillor.

He has contributed articles for magazines such as Piano Today and has been a frequent guest on National Public Radio. He has been hailed as one of the leading exponents of early jazz piano in the world today and twice was the featured pianist at the International Stride Piano Summit in Zurich.

JazzBeat Magazine suggested: “Tom Roberts is without question one of the finest pianists today in the exciting Harlem stride piano style.”

A New Orleans education

He played in all the major jazz clubs in the French Quarter and on the riverboats of New Orleans when he lived there from 1989 to 1994. “I learned more in four hours playing music in New Orleans that anyone can learn by getting a doctorate,” Roberts says. “I have many candidates for doctorates who come to me to help them learn.”

Roberts has recorded more than 40 albums and says he is proudest that he has had a chance to play with his childhood heroes almost every day in New Orleans.

He twice has performed at New York’s Carnegie Hall, including once with Judy Garland’s tour accompanist and “Tonight Show” musical director Skitch Henderson and the New York Pops. He was featured in 2003 in solo with Dick Hyman at the prestigious Jazz in July series in New York.

“I have followed my dreams, so I am not surprised where my path has taken me,” he says. “If I had not followed my dreams, I wouldn’t have done anything. And anyone who follows what they love without fear can do the very same thing.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.