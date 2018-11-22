Positive spirit of Jason Mraz to shine on Pittsburgh

Jason Mraz assures that he is well aware that going out can be a drag.

“I know what it is like to be dragged to a show. You have to get tickets, maybe go through a second party for them, get a babysitter, worry about parking,” he acknowledges.

“When they come to my show, I want to make it worth their while, a shared experience.” And that’s exactly what he hopes to accomplish when he headlines his concert at 8 p.m. Nov. 24 at Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh.

“Performing is a thrill. It really is,” says this engaging singer-songwriter who has captured the world’s imagination with his artistry, humor and positive approach to music and life.

It’s said he made pop history with his record-breaking classic single, “I’m Yours.” Singles such as “I Won’t Give Up” and 2002’s “The Remedy (Don’t Worry)” brought him an early following for his soulful, folk-pop sound.

His sound

It’s melodic pop with stylistic nods toward folk, jam band music, hip-hop, and soft rock winning recognition with two Grammy Awards and the prestigious Songwriter Hall of Fame Hal David Award.

Those songs and more come alive and stay present in the moment on stage, Mraz says. It is transformative for him when he takes that stage. “Suddenly I can be someone of service,” he says. He does not take for granted the fact that those in the audience have entrusted him with their entertainment for the evening. “It takes me out of my head and goes into my heart. I am so much in the moment there I can’t stop. The songs lay out the tempo and path to go.”

Ease and laughter

“I show up with professionalism that I hope allows a disarming of the audience,” he explains. “It allows for a night of ease and laughter. I bring all my faults and hopefully bring my best parts, but I am not trying to hide anything.”

He sees it as a conversation with the audience. The Virginia native who found his first success out of San Diego hopes that his music resonates for a worldwide audience because it is authentic.

“I try to sing in a true tone. My sound is hopefully warm and endearing. My lyrics try to stay true in ways that can be empowering.

What music is

Music, he believes, is “our birdsong.”

“It’s our way of communicating at a higher, more loving and beautiful frequency than speech writing or just talking,” he explains. “Music, even without lyrics, has the ability to make us feel emotion or merge with our emotions. This thing with music is our supernatural language, one that transcends our humanness and connects with something.”

“I’m not religious,” he adds, “but I am spiritual.”

It is a testament to the generosity of spirit in Mraz’s music, it is said, that so many people have chosen his songs as the soundtrack to major moments in their lives, including weddings.

Songwriter in service

He now sees himself as being a songwriter in service. “I feel like I’ve been awakened to a higher purpose with my music,” he says.

He is pleased with his new album, “Know,” which emphasizes this message: “Life’s about the people who surround you. And love’s the only thing it comes down to.”

“We’re telling stories and singing our songs. You never know how an album will turn out. What happens is it turns out being what it needs to be,” Mraz says.

“The results often are a little different than the last, but it has my core values I have to meet and my own personal life story,” he says.

His passion

He brings a passion for social activism and philanthropic efforts, ranging from environmental advocacy to ardent support for human rights. His Jason Mraz Foundation spotlights arts education and the advancement of equality.

“It’s unfair that there are people who work really hard at their job and don’t get the same opportunities I did. I felt a little guilt and needed to feel more in service (to others),” he says.

Making a connection

Through his music and travels, he has the ability to connect with many cultures and people. “You become more aware of injustice in the world and want to lend your voice to it,” he explains.

If someone took but one message from him in this regard, what does he want it to be? “I hope it is equality. We are all equal in our humanness. We should all have an opportunity to pursue our dreams. With love, giving, forgiveness and gratitude we can get to a more equalized experience in life. We need less violence and more love.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.