Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Macy's apologizes after singers are ripped for lip-syncing at Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Associated Press | Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, 10:33 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

NEW YORK — Macy’s apologized Thursday for “technical difficulties” after fans watching the Thanksgiving Day Parade ripped into singers Rita Ora and John Legend for what they saw as awkward lip-syncing.

Macy’s tweeted that “several recording artists experienced technical difficulties that negatively impacted their performance.”

Ora appeared out of sync with the vocals that viewers heard during parts of her televised performance of “Let You Love Me.” The episode sparked a flurry of online commentary.

Ora tweeted thanks to Macy’s for “the honesty.”

John Legend also was called out for lip-syncing and took to Twitter to defend himself.

Maybe not everyone, John.

Kelly Clarkson was given props for appearing, at least, to actually sing during her parade performance.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me