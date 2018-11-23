Macy's apologizes after singers are ripped for lip-syncing at Thanksgiving Day Parade
NEW YORK — Macy’s apologized Thursday for “technical difficulties” after fans watching the Thanksgiving Day Parade ripped into singers Rita Ora and John Legend for what they saw as awkward lip-syncing.
Macy’s tweeted that “several recording artists experienced technical difficulties that negatively impacted their performance.”
During today's NBC broadcast of the #MacysParade several recording artists experienced technical difficulties that negatively impacted their performance. We apologize and want fans to know these issues were out of the artist's control.— Macy's (@Macys) November 22, 2018
Everyone's making fun of Rita Ora and her lip-syncing difficulties. All the acts lip-sync at the #MacysParade , she just missed her cue.— vilma (@itspoti) November 22, 2018
Ora appeared out of sync with the vocals that viewers heard during parts of her televised performance of “Let You Love Me.” The episode sparked a flurry of online commentary.
Rita Ora missing her cue for the lip sync and forcing the camera crew to only use wide shots is the highlight of the parade for me.— The Screech Queen ️ (@katiepersak) November 22, 2018
Seeing Rita Ora being exposed like that at the Macy's Day Parade is the best thing to ever happen— Adrian (@happylilpancake) November 22, 2018
Ora tweeted thanks to Macy’s for “the honesty.”
Thank you and I appreciate the honesty and I hope everyone still had a great time! ❤️ https://t.co/uKgO8mt9dw— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) November 22, 2018
John Legend also was called out for lip-syncing and took to Twitter to defend himself.
Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live! https://t.co/C2bGj63AF6— John Legend (@johnlegend) November 22, 2018
Maybe not everyone, John.
Kelly Clarkson was given props for appearing, at least, to actually sing during her parade performance.
19 degrees and Kelly Clarkson ain't lip syncing! #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/FhIuVoEsha— Wayne Cabot (@WayneCabot) November 22, 2018