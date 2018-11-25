Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Placido Domingo feted at Met Opera for his 50th anniversary

The Associated Press | Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, 10:21 p.m.
In this photo provided by the Metropolitan Opera, Placido Domingo stands on stage at the Metropolitan Opera, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in New York. Domingo celebrated the 50th anniversary of his debut at the Met. (Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera via AP)
In this photo provided by the Metropolitan Opera, Placido Domingo stands on stage at the Metropolitan Opera, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in New York. Domingo celebrated the 50th anniversary of his debut at the Met. (Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera via AP)
In this photo provided by the Metropolitan Opera, Placido Domingo stands on stage at the Metropolitan Opera, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in New York. Domingo celebrated the 50th anniversary of his debut at the Met. (Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera via AP)
In this photo provided by the Metropolitan Opera, Placido Domingo stands on stage at the Metropolitan Opera, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in New York. Domingo celebrated the 50th anniversary of his debut at the Met. (Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera via AP)
In this photo provided by the Metropolitan Opera, Placido Domingo stands on stage with one of the special gifts he was presented Friday with during a special anniversary celebration: a piece of the Metropolitan Opera stage, at the Metropolitan Opera, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in New York. Domingo celebrated the 50th anniversary of his debut at the Met. (Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera via AP)
In this photo provided by the Metropolitan Opera, Placido Domingo stands on stage with one of the special gifts he was presented Friday with during a special anniversary celebration: a piece of the Metropolitan Opera stage, at the Metropolitan Opera, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in New York. Domingo celebrated the 50th anniversary of his debut at the Met. (Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera via AP)
In this photo provided by the Metropolitan Opera, Placido Domingo stands on stage at the Metropolitan Opera, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in New York. Domingo celebrated the 50th anniversary of his debut at the Met. (Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera via AP)
In this photo provided by the Metropolitan Opera, Placido Domingo stands on stage at the Metropolitan Opera, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in New York. Domingo celebrated the 50th anniversary of his debut at the Met. (Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera via AP)

Updated 3 hours ago

NEW YORK — Placido Domingo’s eyes watered and his voice quavered. After portraying dozens of characters over a half-century on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera House, he got emotional being himself.

“For us, the opera singers, it is just like Frank Sinatra said: New York, New York, if you made it, you made it everywhere,” the 77-year-old singer from Spain said Friday night when he was honored on stage for the 50th anniversary of his Met debut.

Domingo’s career with the Met started a few days ahead of schedule on Sept. 28, 1968, when he replaced an indisposed Franco Corelli as Maurizio in Cilea’s “Adriana Lecouvreur” with Renata Tebaldi in the title role and Fausto Cleva conducting. Domingo’s performance Friday in the title role of “Gianni Schicchi,” the third opera of Puccini’s “Il Trittico,” was his 52nd role and 695th appearance at the Met as a singer and conductor.

During a ceremony after the opening opera, “Il Tabarro,” Met general manager Peter Gelb gave Domingo a pair of gifts.

“Since you have owned this stage for your entire career, we thought we’d give you a piece of it. So this was removed from the stage earlier this week,” Gelb said before bestowing a chunk of flooring.

Then he presented Domingo his leather jacket from a 1990s performance of Verdi’s “Otello,” which had been dipped in gold to mark the golden anniversary.

“This puts you and Elvis in the same class,” Gelb said.

Domingo’s wife, Marta, son, Alvaro, and two grandchildren looked on as a montage of Domingo’s career was shown, including a scene from “Sesame Street” with Miss Piggy.

“The generations go, go, go. I’m very happy to be surviving,” Domingo said.

A few bouquets of flowers were thrown from the audience.

“There are some of you that you were at my debut,” he said. “You are the judges. You are the ones that make an artist. So, thanks to you, I have been coming for a half-century.”

A tenor for most of his life, Domingo switched to baritone parts about a decade ago. He has sung 150 roles, by his count.

“The last 20 years, it seems to me like that they are five,” he said after the ceremony, “Time passes so quickly. One wishes that the time, maybe we can do it in a slow motion now the next years.”

Domingo received a standing ovation of about two minutes when introduced. Four famous colleagues were recognized from the audience: Martina Arroyo, Sherrill Milnes, Teresa Stratas and James Morris.

“I think Placido’s a miracle, and one of the most amazing parts of it is Marta,” Stratas said.

Milnes first worked with Domingo in Guadalajara, Mexico, during Donizetti’s “Lucia di Lammermoor” and Rossini’s “Il Barbiere di Siviglia (The Barber of Seville).

“I knew there was a special musicality because he was a tenor who could count. So if you said let’s hold it two beats or four beats or three beats or whatever — boom! You got it,” Milnes said. “No other tenor did that. And just multiply that a thousand times. It’s crescendi, the decrescendi, all the lovely musical things. He’s just sharp that way, probably the best.”

Domingo is known for indefatigable energy. Morris remembered making his Iago role debut at the Met opposite Domingo’s Otello in 1995.

“If he had two days off or three days off, he was going here, going down to Acapulco or whatever,” Morris said. “I said, Placi, you’re like a shark, if you stop swimming, you’ll drown.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me