Donnie Iris & The Cruisers coming back to The Palace Theatre

Donnie Iris returns to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg for the first time after three sold-out shows earlier this year to celebrate his 75th birthday. Donnie Iris & The Cruisers “Spirit of ’76” show will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 9.

This group is so popular, it had to add a third show after the first two sold out for Iris’ birthday celebration.

The iconic Pittsburgh singer’s first Palace performance, the 75th Birthday Bash on Feb. 3, sold out in less than a week. A Feb. 10 encore, which will feature the 1981 “King Cool” album, sold out in early January.

“The support fans in this region have shown for me and The Cruisers over the years has been fantastic, and this is another great example,” Iris says in a press release. “Selling out two shows already and adding a third is humbling. It’s the best 75th birthday present I could ask for.”

Besides “King Cool,” the group released these albums in the 1980s: “Back On The Streets (1980), “The High And The Mighty” (1982), “Fortune 410” (1983), and “No Muss No Fuss” (1984). Fan favorites from those releases include “Ah! Leah!”, “I Can’t Hear You,” “That’s The Way Love Ought To Be,” “Love Is Like A Rock,” “Tough World” and “Do You Compute.”

So don’t wait too long to purchase tickets for this one.

Tickets are $26-$76.

Details: 724-836-8000 or http://thepalacetheatre.org

