Music

Munhall's Gabby Barrett to sing for Trump at Christmas tree lighting

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 11:48 a.m.
American Idol finalist and Munhall native Gabby Barrett greets fans as she arrives on Pittsburgh’s North Shore on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Barrett threw out the first pitch at the Pirates game and then performed a free concert at Rivers Casino.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh native and American Idol top 3 finalist Gabby Barrett will perform for President Trump and family on Nov. 28 in Washington, D.C.

“I will be performing ‘The First Noel’ for the President in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday,” Barrett announced on her Twitter page.

“It will air on TV on Dec. 2. Tune in, love y’all,” Barrett adds.

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and members of the first family will help celebrate the holiday season by lighting the tree at the 96th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at President’s Park on Wednesday.

President Calvin Coolidge originated the tradition in 1923, lighting a Christmas tree at the White House before 3,000 spectators.

Along with Barrett, musicians performing renditions of favorite holiday tunes, from the 1920s through today will include Abby Anderson, Anthony Kearns, Dominican Sisters of Mary a.k.a. “Caroling Angels,” LOCASH, Matthew West, Paul Cardall, Spensha Baker, Thompson Square and the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own.”

A presentation of the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation, the ceremony will be broadcast at 10 p.m. Sunday on Ovation and REELZ .

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

