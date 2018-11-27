Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
'A Concert for Unity' to benefit Tree of Life rebuilding set at Byham Theater

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
Dan + Shay will headline 'A Concert for Unity' on Dec. 2 at the Byham Theater.
Facebook | DanAndShay
Dan + Shay will headline 'A Concert for Unity' on Dec. 2 at the Byham Theater.

Updated 18 hours ago

Dan + Shay will headline “A Concert for Unity,” set for 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Byham Theater.

Local artists FRZY and the Andy Davis Band also will perform in a concert to benefit the rebuilding of Tree of Life Congregration, according to a news release.

The musical artists are donating their services to support the benefit, the release adds.

Dan Smyers, a Pittsburgh native, is one-half of the country music duo Dan + Shay , along with Shay Mooney.

“Pittsburgh suffered an unfathomable tragedy on Oct. 27,” Michael Spacciapolli, senior vice president and market manager for Entercom Pittsburgh, says in a release.

“Our community has come together to support our neighbors in their time of need. Through the generosity of local Pittsburgh artists and partners like the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and the Byham Theater, ‘A Concert for Unity’ will directly support rebuilding Tree of Life,” Spacciapolli says.

“On behalf of our entire congregation, I wish to thank all who are involved in this amazing effort to support the rebuilding of our synagogue. We are so appreciative of ‘A Concert for Unity’ for the Tree of Life’s benefit, just as we are humbled by this incredible show of support from all who are involved. This proves that love truly is stronger than hate,” Samuel K. Schachner, president, Tree of Life Congregation, adds in the release.

The concert will be broadcast live by show presenters Pittsburgh radio stations 100.7 STAR (WBZZ-FM) and Y108 (WDSY-FM).

The show is sold out, according to the stations’ websites.

Details: StarPittsburgh.com and Y108.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

