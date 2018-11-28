Quincy Jones honored at Hollywood imprint ceremony

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There are pioneers and there are legends.

Quincy Jones, who happens to be both, was immortalized in Hollywood on Tuesday when his hands and feet were encased in cement at the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Jones sank his hands and feet into cement, leaving his permanent imprint at the famed theater.

The iconic composer/producer has a career spanning 70 years while working with some of the biggest names in show business and amassing Emmy Grammy, and Tony Awards.

Man, what an HONOR it is to become the 1st composer to have their hand & footprints enshrined at the @chinesetheatres , today! I'm ABOVE cloud 9...& a very special THANK-Q 2 this incredibly supportive fam right here ➡️ @iamrashidajones @snoopdogg @drdre @usher @kaj33 ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/HSQSH2CA4s — Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) November 28, 2018

There's no one more deserving! I could live 100 lives and still not contribute half of what Q. has contributed to the entire world in just 1. 'Legendary icon' is an understatement. — marcey domingua (@marceydomingua) November 28, 2018

In 1961, Jones became the first African-American VP of a record company when he took over Mercury Records, accorinding to Variety Magazine.

Later, he was a close collaborator with Michael Jackson, when he produced the King of Pop's albums "Off the Wall," "Thriller" and "Bad."

Quincy Jones getting a Hollywood star is long over due...I mean the man produced for Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra( via IG | Revolt) pic.twitter.com/RLJov3Ps72 — UPROXX (@UPROXX) November 28, 2018

Jones received the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 1995, becoming the first black recipient of the honor.

He is the first film composer to be honored in the famed Chinese Theatre forecourt.

His daughter, actress Rashida Jones, rapper Snoop Dogg and R&B singer Usher were also there honoring Jones.

Tuesday's ceremony follows the September release of the Netflix documentary about his life, "Quincy."

That Quincy Jones documentary was excellent...What a pioneer! @QuincyDJones Respect Sir! — Nat (@Nattles1) November 28, 2018

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer.