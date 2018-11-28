Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Quincy Jones honored at Hollywood imprint ceremony

Samson X Horne | Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, 12:12 a.m.
Quincy Jones shows onlookers his hands after sinking them in cement for his imprint ceremony at the forecourt of Hollywood's TLC Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Quincy Jones shows onlookers his hands after sinking them in cement for his imprint ceremony at the forecourt of Hollywood's TLC Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Quincy Jones with his daughter, Rashida, at the TCL Chinese Theatre ceremony.
Quincy Jones with his daughter, Rashida, at the TCL Chinese Theatre ceremony.

There are pioneers and there are legends.

Quincy Jones, who happens to be both, was immortalized in Hollywood on Tuesday when his hands and feet were encased in cement at the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Jones sank his hands and feet into cement, leaving his permanent imprint at the famed theater.

The iconic composer/producer has a career spanning 70 years while working with some of the biggest names in show business and amassing Emmy Grammy, and Tony Awards.

In 1961, Jones became the first African-American VP of a record company when he took over Mercury Records, accorinding to Variety Magazine.

Later, he was a close collaborator with Michael Jackson, when he produced the King of Pop's albums "Off the Wall," "Thriller" and "Bad."

Jones received the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 1995, becoming the first black recipient of the honor.

He is the first film composer to be honored in the famed Chinese Theatre forecourt.

His daughter, actress Rashida Jones, rapper Snoop Dogg and R&B singer Usher were also there honoring Jones.

Tuesday's ceremony follows the September release of the Netflix documentary about his life, "Quincy."

