Music

Garth Brooks Pittsburgh tickets on sale today

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, 7:12 a.m.
Garth Brooks performs in 2015 on the opening night of four dates in Pittsburgh at Consol Energy Center. Brooks re turns to Pittsburgh May 18 as part of his upcoming stadium tour.
Updated 11 hours ago

Now’s your chance to see Garth Brooks in Pittsburgh.

Tickets to the country legend’s May 18 show at Heinz Field went on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

The only way to get tickets is online at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or by phone at 866-448-7849 or 800-745-3000.

They are not on sale at the Heinz Field box office or physical Ticketmaster locations.

Tickets cost $73.31 plus a service charge of $11.25, a $3 facility fee and a $7.39 tax for a total of $94.95. All seats sold are best available.

There’s a limit of 8 tickets per purchase.

Brooks’ 2019 North American Stadium Tour starts March 23 in Glendale, Arizona.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

