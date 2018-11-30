Radio station drops 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' from Christmas playlist

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Cleveland radio station is removing “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” from its Christmas playlist after a listener said it was inappropriate.

WDOK 102.1 plays only Christmas music during the holidays but pulled the song after a call from listener who voiced concerns that it was inappropriate amid the current #MeToo movement, reported FOX8 .

FOX8 reported that the station said it posted a poll about the song on its website and said many supported removing the song. The poll is not visible on the radio station’s website.

“It wasn’t really our decision. It’s the decision of our listeners,” WDOK midday host Desiray told FOX8.

“People might say, ‘oh, enough with that #MeToo,’ but if you really put that aside and listen to the lyrics, it’s not something I would want my daughter to be in that kind of a situation,” Desiray said. “The tune might be catchy, but let’s maybe not promote that sort of an idea.”

The station also posted a poll to its Facebook page asking people if they should play the song. That poll has over 2,000 votes — with 94 percent supporting it as of Friday afternoon — and many comments saying they want the song to stay or they’ll go to another radio station.

The song written in 1944 is a duet with a woman singing about leaving a man’s home, while the man responding that she should stay and that it’s cold outside.

There has been an-ongoing debate about the appropriateness of the song, with some calling to retire it .

Here are the full lyrics with the man’s part in parenthesis.

I really can’t stay (but baby, it’s cold outside)

I’ve got to go away (but baby, it’s cold outside)

This evening has been (been hoping that you’d drop in)

So very nice (i’ll hold your hands, they’re just like ice)

My mother will start to worry (beautiful what’s your hurry?)

My father will be pacing the floor (listen to the fireplace roar)

So really I’d better scurry (beautiful please don’t hurry)

But maybe just a half a drink more (put some records on while I pour)

The neighbors might think (baby, it’s bad out there)

Say what’s in this drink? (no cabs to be had out there)

I wish I knew how (your eyes are like starlight now)

To break this spell (i’ll take your hat, your hair looks swell)

I ought to say, no, no, no sir (mind if I move in closer?)

At least I’m gonna say that I tried (what’s the sense in hurtin’ my pride?)

I really can’t stay (oh baby don’t hold out)

But baby, it’s cold outside

I simply must go (but baby, it’s cold outside)

The answer is no (but baby, it’s cold outside)

Your welcome has been(how lucky that you dropped in)

So nice and warm (look out the window at this dawn)

My sister will be suspicious (gosh your lips look delicious)

My brother will be there at the door (waves upon the tropical shore)

My maiden aunts mind is vicious (gosh your lips are delicious)

But maybe just a cigarette more (never such a blizzard before)

I’ve gotta get home(but baby, you’d freeze out there)

Say lend me a coat(it’s up to your knees out there)

You’ve really been grand (i thrill when you touch my hand)

But don’t you see? (how can you do this thing to me?)

There’s bound to be talk tomorrow (think of my lifelong sorrow)

At least there will be plenty implied (if you got pneumonia and died)

I really can’t stay (get over that old out)

Baby, it’s cold

Baby, it’s cold outside

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.