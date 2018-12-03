Norwin Middle School teacher performs with River City Brass band

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Most days, Ross Cohen instructs students as a Norwin Middle School music teacher.

On Dec. 16, he will switch gears and join his fellow musicians as a member of the River City Brass band.

The Norwin School District Community Foundation and the Norwin Alumni and Friends Association will present “The Magic of Christmas!” in a 3 p.m. concert at the high school auditorium, 251 McMahon Drive, North Huntingdon, according to a school release.

Cohen, who has played baritone with River City Brass since 2007, has been a Norwin School District faculty member since 2016.

“It’s an honor to be a member of this great band, and I look forward to having my talented colleagues here to perform this exciting show for the families of the Norwin School District,” Cohen says in the release.

Audience members will hear a mix of traditional carols, jazz and popular songs of the season. The Norwin High School Chamber Singers, directed by Lauren Scheirer, and the Bel Canto Women’s Choir and Show Choir, directed by Bridget Faulk, will combine to provide vocal accompaniment during select pieces.

General admission tickets are $20.

Details: 724-863-0268 or nsdcf.org

