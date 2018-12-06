Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra comes 'Home for the Holidays'
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra comes 'Home for the Holidays'

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, 12:42 p.m.
Soprano Ashley Fabian will be guest soloist for the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra holiday concert on Dec. 15.
Maria Sensi Sellner will conduct the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra's 'Home for the Holidays' concert on Dec. 15.
Maria Sensi Sellner will conduct the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra’s 'Home for the Holidays' concert on Dec. 15.

The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will present its annual “Home for the Holidays” concert of choral and instrumental holiday pops at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Palace Theatre, 21 W Otterman St., Greensburg.

Featured songs will include “Carol of the Bells,” “O Holy Night,” “O Come, O Come Emanuel,” Christmas Sing-Along, and selections from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker,” according to a release.

The All-Star Choir of Westmoreland, directed by Melody Vigo, will join the symphony in performing “We Need a Little Christmas,” “Veni, Veni Emmanuel,” and “Here, We Come Wassailing.”

The choir is made up of 60 students from area senior high schools including Belle Vernon, Burrell, Derry, Greensburg-Salem, Greensburg Central Catholic, Ligonier Valley, and Connellsville.

The choir will lead the audience in sing-along selections before closing the concert with the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s “Messiah,” an annual tradition .

“Sharing the stage with professional musicians and a conductor is an experience these aspiring young vocalists will remember for life. It’s exciting for them to perform at the Palace Theatre and a proud moment for their families in the audience,” Endicott Reindl, orchestra executive director, says in the release.

Guest soloist soprano Ashley Fabian will perform “Christmas Waltz,” “The Christmas Song,” “O Holy Night,” and “Silent Night,” as well as the closing chorus.

Fabian is a second-year Pittsburgh Opera resident artist.

Arnold native Maria Sensi Sellner, founder and artistic director of Resonance Works | Pittsburgh, will conduct.

Tickets range from $15 to $50.

Details: 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

