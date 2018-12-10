Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra nominated for 3 2019 Grammys

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, 3:27 p.m.
The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, with Music Director Manfred Honeck (center), has been nominated for three 2019 Grammy Awards.
The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra has been nominated for three 2019 Grammy Awards, in the categories of “Best Orchestral Performance,” “Best Engineered Album, Classical” and “Producer of the Year, Classical” for their Beethoven Symphony No. 3 “Eroica”/Strauss Horn Concerto No. 1 album.

The two iconic works were presented as definitive interpretations and recorded in historic Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts, home of the PSO, according to a release.

The 2019 Grammy Award winners will be announced on Feb. 10.

“We are honored to be recognized again this year with these three Grammy Award nominations. On behalf of the entire PSO, I want to say how pleased we are that the outstanding talent of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and our wonderful Sound Mirror and Reference Recordings Team have received this honor,“ said Music Director Manfred Honeck in the release. “I’d like to extend my heartfelt congratulations and thank you to Producer Dirk Sobotka and Sound Engineer Mark Donahue for their Grammy Award nominations and fantastic work on this album.”

In the release, Honeck describes the Beethoven Symphony No. 3 “Eroica” as a “dance symphony with dramatic inventiveness, full of new elements that had never been heard before,” while the Strauss Horn Concerto No. 1 features PSO Principal Horn William Caballero as soloist.

Following the album’s September release, Culture Spot LA’s Henry Schlinger commented, “This recording is a tour de force and stands among the great sound recordings of Beethoven’s monumental symphony,” the release says.

This album follows the PSO’s recording of Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 5,” winner of two 2018 Grammy Awards for “Best Orchestral Performance” and “Best Engineered Classical Album” earlier this year.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

