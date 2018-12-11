Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

'Benedum Christmas' plans a rock, blues and soul holiday showcase

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, 11:00 a.m.
Singer-songwriter Joy Ike will be among performers at “A Benedum Christmas - Home for the Holidays” on Dec. 19 in Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center.
Submitted
Updated 21 hours ago

“A Benedum Christmas — Home for the Holidays,” a showcase of musicians with local ties performing holiday classics and their own favorites, is set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 in Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center, 237 7th St.

Presented by Pittsburgh Winery and the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, the evening will include rock, blues and soul renditions by Brooke Annibale, Margot Bingham of Boardwalk Empire, Scott Blasey of The Clarks, Bill Deasy of The Gathering Field, Kelsey Friday of Brownie Mary, Joy Ike, Donnie Iris, Jimbo Jackson, Anthony Jardine, Billy Price and Lyndsey Smith.

Performers will be accompanied by a live band, comprised of Trio+, The Steeltown Horns, Buffalo Rose and Shadyside Brass.

“The production is a tasteful mix of unique renditions of holiday classics, along with original hit songs. Awe-inspiring, spectacular and breathtaking from start to finish,” says Tim Gaber, founder of Pittsburgh Winery, in a release.

Tickets from $29 to $49 are available at 412-456-6666, trustarts.org or the Theater Square Box Office, 655 Penn Ave.

A ticket for a wine-tasting reception at 6:15 p.m. is available for $54 to $74. The ticket includes one admission to the performance, a guided wine tasting from Pittsburgh Winery, a glass of the favorite wine selection and a one-year introductory Partners membership to the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Donations to benefit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank will be accepted during the event. Suggested items include diapers, laundry detergent, paper products, adult hygiene products and non-perishable food items (no glass containers) such as peanut butter, rice, whole-grain cereal and oats, Pedialyte, fruit cups, granola bars, boxed mac and cheese, crackers, nutritional drinks and canned fruits, vegetables, beans, soup, tuna and chicken.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

