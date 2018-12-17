Mendelssohn Choir, Ebenezer Baptist Church team for 'Let My People Go'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh invites audiences to celebrate Black History Month with the Pittsburgh premiere of American composer Donald McCullough’s “Let My People Go! A Spiritual Journey Along the Underground Railroad.”

This concert of African-American spirituals is presented in collaboration with Ebenezer Baptist Church in the Hill District, where the performance will take place 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15.

The 143-year-old church serves a diverse congregation near the actual location of an underground railroad stop. The church was a primary meeting place for local civil rights activists in the wake of Dr. Martin Luther King’s assassination.

The Junior Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, a talented ensemble of high school-aged students, will open the show with works by contemporary African-American composers that celebrate the power of the human spirit.

In addition to this performance, there will also be shows 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at Grove City College and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at West Virginia University. These two will not include the junior choir. The show’s run time is 80 minutes.

Details: themendelssohn.org or pghebenezer.org

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.