Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Mendelssohn Choir, Ebenezer Baptist Church team for 'Let My People Go'

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, 2:48 p.m.
The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh invites audiences to celebrate Black History Month with the Pittsburgh premiere of American composer Donald McCullough’s “Let My People Go! A Spiritual Journey Along the Underground Railroad.” This concert of African American Spirituals is presented in collaboration with Ebenezer Baptist Church in the Hill District.
Alisa Innocenti
The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh invites audiences to celebrate Black History Month with the Pittsburgh premiere of American composer Donald McCullough’s “Let My People Go! A Spiritual Journey Along the Underground Railroad.” This concert of African American Spirituals is presented in collaboration with Ebenezer Baptist Church in the Hill District.
The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh invites audiences to celebrate Black History Month with the Pittsburgh premiere of American composer Donald McCullough’s “Let My People Go! A Spiritual Journey Along the Underground Railroad.” This concert of African American Spirituals is presented in collaboration with Ebenezer Baptist Church in the Hill District.,
Alisa Innocenti
The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh invites audiences to celebrate Black History Month with the Pittsburgh premiere of American composer Donald McCullough’s “Let My People Go! A Spiritual Journey Along the Underground Railroad.” This concert of African American Spirituals is presented in collaboration with Ebenezer Baptist Church in the Hill District.,
Elisabeth Stevens will be performing with the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh when it celebrates Black History Month with the Pittsburgh premiere of American composer Donald McCullough’s “Let My People Go! A Spiritual Journey Along the Underground Railroad.” This concert of African American Spirituals is presented in collaboration with Ebenezer Baptist Church in the Hill District.
Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh
Elisabeth Stevens will be performing with the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh when it celebrates Black History Month with the Pittsburgh premiere of American composer Donald McCullough’s “Let My People Go! A Spiritual Journey Along the Underground Railroad.” This concert of African American Spirituals is presented in collaboration with Ebenezer Baptist Church in the Hill District.
Donovan Elliot Smith will be performing with the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh when it celebrates Black History Month with the Pittsburgh premiere of American composer Donald McCullough’s “Let My People Go! A Spiritual Journey Along the Underground Railroad.” This concert of African American Spirituals is presented in collaboration with Ebenezer Baptist Church in the Hill District.
Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh
Donovan Elliot Smith will be performing with the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh when it celebrates Black History Month with the Pittsburgh premiere of American composer Donald McCullough’s “Let My People Go! A Spiritual Journey Along the Underground Railroad.” This concert of African American Spirituals is presented in collaboration with Ebenezer Baptist Church in the Hill District.
Hope Anthony will be performing with the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh when it celebrates Black History Month with the Pittsburgh premiere of American composer Donald McCullough’s “Let My People Go! A Spiritual Journey Along the Underground Railroad.” This concert of African American Spirituals is presented in collaboration with Ebenezer Baptist Church in the Hill District.
KAS PHOTOGRAPHY
Hope Anthony will be performing with the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh when it celebrates Black History Month with the Pittsburgh premiere of American composer Donald McCullough’s “Let My People Go! A Spiritual Journey Along the Underground Railroad.” This concert of African American Spirituals is presented in collaboration with Ebenezer Baptist Church in the Hill District.

The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh invites audiences to celebrate Black History Month with the Pittsburgh premiere of American composer Donald McCullough’s “Let My People Go! A Spiritual Journey Along the Underground Railroad.”

This concert of African-American spirituals is presented in collaboration with Ebenezer Baptist Church in the Hill District, where the performance will take place 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15.

The 143-year-old church serves a diverse congregation near the actual location of an underground railroad stop. The church was a primary meeting place for local civil rights activists in the wake of Dr. Martin Luther King’s assassination.

The Junior Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, a talented ensemble of high school-aged students, will open the show with works by contemporary African-American composers that celebrate the power of the human spirit.

In addition to this performance, there will also be shows 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at Grove City College and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at West Virginia University. These two will not include the junior choir. The show’s run time is 80 minutes.

Details: themendelssohn.org or pghebenezer.org

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me