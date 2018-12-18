Get The Led Out returns to the Palace Theatre
Get The Led Out returns to bring the studio recordings of Led Zeppelin to life on the concert stage. The band will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 18-19 at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out has captured the essence of the recorded music of Zeppelin. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Zeppelin live by utilizing multi-instrumentalists. The band also includes a special acoustic set with favorites such as “Tangerine” and the “Battle of Evermore.” Each night the songs will vary.
Lead vocalist Paul Sinclair says in a news release that Led Zeppelin music is timeless.
Tickets are $27-$37.
Details: https://www.thepalacetheatre.org/ or https://gtlorocks.com
