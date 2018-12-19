Pittsburgh native Billy Eckstine to receive Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh native and mid-century jazz singer Billy Eckstine will be among recipients of the Recording Academy’s 2019 Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Eckstine, heavy metal group Black Sabbath, funk pioneer George Clinton, Latin singer-songwriter Julio Iglesias and R&B singers Donny Hathaway, Sam and Dave, and Dionne Warwick will also receive the award.

“Each year, the Recording Academy has the distinct privilege of celebrating music industry giants who have greatly contributed to our cultural heritage,” said Neil Portnow, president and CEO of the Recording Academy. “This year, we have a gifted and brilliant group of honorees and their exceptional accomplishments, contributions, and artistry will continue to influence and inspire generations to come.”

Eckstine grew up in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood, where a state historical marker is placed by his childhood home on the 5000 block of Bryant Street.

He grew up to become a bandleader and jazz singer noted for his rich baritone. His 1948 recording of “I Apologize” earned him the Grammy Hall of Fame Award in 1999.

Eckstine died in 1993.

A special award presentation ceremony and concert celebrating the honorees will be held on May 11, 2019, in Los Angeles.

