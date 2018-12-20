Gene the Werewolf joins Night Ranger for howlin' good time at The Palace

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Drew Donegan, guitarist for Gene the Werewolf, says there’s one obvious reason the Pittsburgh rock band was invited to open for Night Ranger on Dec. 21 in Greensburg’s Palace Theatre.

“Our music is complementary. We’re both classic rock bands,” he says. “I don’t think too many other people are doing that now on a local level.”

There’s another connection.

“This is moderately ironic, and I’m not sure that Night Ranger even knows about this, but Gene shared a label with them once,” he says.

“Rock ’n’ Roll Animal,” Gene the Werewolf’s 2012 international debut album, came out on Frontiers Records, an Italian label that is also home to the band whose hits from the 1980s include “Sister Christian” and “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me.”

In keeping with the season, The Palace show is billed as “The Night Ranger Before Christmas,” though it’s actually a stop on the venerable hair band’s 35th anniversary tour.

Night Ranger split up in 1989 as the band’s early popularity waned, and members pursued solo and other group projects. Reunited in 1995, the band has produced more albums and continued to tour, being particularly popular in Japan.

“They’ve been around a long time, so I’m sure they’ll have plenty of music to play (in Greensburg),” Donegan says.

As for Gene the Werewolf, Donegan says the band is eager to play The Palace, too.

“We played there one time several years ago, with The Clarks,” he says. “What a beautiful room. We’re used to the dirtier, grimy rock clubs, so I don’t know what they’re doing letting us in there.”

Joking aside, Donegan says the show will be “a bit of a homecoming,” as he and keyboard player Aaron Mediate are Penn-Trafford High School graduates.

“My parents will come out, too. They see one of our shows every decade or so,” he says.

Frontman Gene (who gives the band its name but doesn’t share his real moniker) also is a Westmoreland County resident, making Belle Vernon his haunt.

Drummer Nick Revak and bassist Chris Serafini complete the lineup.

Donegan says the band’s name reflects the humor found in its music and videos.

“When we created this band, we came out of various projects that were more serious,” he says. “Not that we don’t take this seriously, but we missed some of the humor and good times we had when we were younger, so we’re pumping the fun back into it.”

“We’re just good time guys that like to party and have fun — even though we’re a whole lot older than we used to be,” he says.

Ranging in age from 31 to 47, the band members have families and full-time jobs, so they limit the number of shows they do, Donegan says.

“We do a handful of shows every year, mostly around Pittsburgh, close to home,” he says. “We know the places that we sell well, so we’re not really slugging it out in the bars any more.”

They’re in places like The Palace with bands like Night Ranger, instead.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.