Mark Milovats performs 'Christmas Wonderland' at Seven Springs Mountain Resort

Trafford native and “pop standards” crooner Mark Milovats will be home for Christmas.

Or at least close by, as he brings his “Christmas Wonderland” holiday spectacular to Seven Springs Mountain Resort on Dec. 22 for the first time.

While he can’t promise snow, he does guarantee audiences at the 8 p.m. show will hear many of his most popular numbers along with holiday staples.

There will be a 16-piece orchestra, the Santa Belle Dancers, a holiday choir and a chance for those attending to sing along, Milovats says.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of traditional favorites. … And a lot of rhinestones,” he says, laughing. Milovats, who tours internationally and records, spends a lot of time in Nashville, he says.

As a youngster, his bedridden grandfather gave him a quarter each time he learned a new song in Serbian or Croatian.

His career in music began when he was a child, as a member of the Junior Tamburitzans, and continued as a member of the Duquesne University Tamburitzans.

“I got my first paid job probably at age 10. That’s when they tell you you’re professional, when they pay you,” Milovats says.

Drawn to music

“I really liked this thing called ‘swing music.’ … I heard this horn section in a (Frank) Sinatra song. I heard that horn section and went, ‘Holy cow, that’s amazing music,’ ” he recalls.

Milovats later would open for not only Frank Sinatra but Perry Como, Engelbert Humperdinck and Barry Manilow. He has been compared to Harry Connick Jr. and Michael Bublé, and he says he is thrilled to be placed in their company. Milovats enjoys performing standards — including “Mack the Knife,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “My Way” and “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” — and putting on a variety show he likens to singer Andy Williams in style.

While he enjoys success as a full-time performer, Milovats earlier had a career in radio broadcasting and marketing.

His father, Emil Milovats, was a principal in the Franklin Regional School District for years. Milovats pursued a teaching degree, and taught elementary students in the Penn-Trafford School District while continuing to tour, record and perform.

Growing audience

Milovats says his style of entertaining is family friendly, and he’s happy to find new audiences for his performing and recording.

“What keeps me interested is creating new things and keeping pop standards alive. It’s always interesting to see how many young people are interested,” he says.

Milovats recalls a 20-year-old who approached him following a performance. “He said, ‘I was looking you up. I love what you do, and so do my friends,’ ” he recalls.

“It’s sort of a different night out. It’s something you can take the family to and it’s safe — there is nothing coming out of my mouth that’s off-color,” he says. “It’s live music. I’m not lip-syncing.”

Along with pop standards and contemporary songs, like Humperdinck’s “After the Lovin’,” and Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds,” his holiday numbers are likely to feature “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Jingle Bells” — his version hit No. 2 on Adult Contemporary radio — “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and the title song from his “Just in Time for Christmas” CD.

Meanwhile, audiences at his Dec. 22 show can enjoy a little holiday escapism, he says.

Details: markmilovats.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.