Music

Mariah Carey's Christmas classic sets new record on Spotify

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, 2:54 p.m.
FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2018 file photo, Mariah Carey poses in the press room at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Careyâs 24-year-old Christmas classic is so popular it set a new one-day streaming record on Spotify on Christmas Eve. Chart Data reported that âAll I Want for Christmas Is You,â released in 1994, was played 10.8 million times on Spotify on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
NEW YORK — Mariah Carey’s 24-year-old Christmas classic is so popular it set a new one-day streaming record on Spotify on Christmas Eve.

Chart Data reported that “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” released in 1994, was played 10.8 million times Monday on Spotify. The song bested the record set by rapper-singer XXXTentacion, who logged 10.4 million streams with “SAD!” a day after his death in June.

Spotify wouldn’t comment on the news when reached by The Associated Press. Carey called the new feat “such an amazing Christmas gift” in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Every holiday season “All I Want for Christmas Is You” begins to climb the Billboard charts as its popularity resurfaces. This year the song reached a new peak when it hit No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Carey’s 1994 “Merry Christmas” album is spending its fourth week at No. 1 on R&B charts.

