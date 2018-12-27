Adam Lambert brings down the house with his rendition of Cher's 'Believe'
Adam Lambert, Queen's acting frontman, took the stage during the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors with a moving rendition of Cher's "Believe." It brought the diva to tears.
His power ballad did not go unnoticed by the masses (and Cher):
Tried 2 write Feelings About Adam Lambert Singing Believe In Words,but Cant seem 2.When Your senses are Overwhelmed All Can you feel with your ❤️.I Was Shocked AND Over The MOON When Cindi (Lauper) came out Rocking the house.Shocked Because SHE TOLD ME SHE WAS IN LA,— Cher (@cher) December 27, 2018
Adam Lambert Scorches Kennedy Center Honors With Ballad Version of Cher's 'Believe': Watch https://t.co/q8pDCWqUfy via @billboard— carter (@_AOStarlighter_) December 27, 2018
Adam Lambert Brings Cher to Tears with Rendition of 'Believe' – Watch Now! https://t.co/A2c33MS6V2 via @JustJared— jen (@boicantspell) December 27, 2018
@adamlambert @cher Your rendition of 'Believe' was heart-wrenching and brought me to tears. Didn't know you before this, but now I'll never forget you.— Eileen Miyashiro (@NewSSmap) December 27, 2018
Cher 'overwhelmed' by Adam Lambert singing Believe - as is everyone else https://t.co/oHKZkkxNK6— Dwayne Heisler (@dwayneheisler) December 27, 2018
cher cried when adam lambert sang 'believe' and so did i. ❤️— Amandaah humbug (@amanduhwood) December 27, 2018
The ceremony, which also honored Reba McEntire, composer Philip Glass, jazz sax player Wayne Shorter, and Broadway's Hamilton, took place earlier this month but was finally broadcast on Wednesday, ew.com reports.