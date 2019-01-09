Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Wilco's Jeff Tweedy to play Carnegie Lecture Hall of Oakland

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, 10:42 a.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

Tickets go on sale at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 for an April 4 show by Jeff Tweedy in the Carnegie Lecture Hall of Oakland.

Buck Meek will be the special guest for the concert by the Wilco frontman, who is touring in support of “Warm,” his first solo album of all new material that was released Nov. 30.

Reserved seating tickets starting at $59.50 will be available at 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com .

Tweedy will appear tonight on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” at 11:35 p.m. on ABC, to perform songs from “Warm,” which is a companion piece to Tweedy’s recent memoir, “Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back),” published Nov. 13 by Dutton Books.

Online music magazine Pitchfork named “Warm” its “Best New Music” for 2018, according to a release. Pitchfork writer Sam Sodomsky called the autobiographical album “a moral guidebook from a songwriter who sings with such compassion that even his simplest advice (‘Don’t forget to brush your teeth’) can make your eyes well up. … Alive and inspired, ‘WARM’ is a different type of reinvention — as daring as Wilco’s early landmarks but more subtle and sustainable.”

The April 4 show will start at 7:30 p.m. in the venue at 4400 Forbes Ave. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

