Music

Wiz Khalifa set to return to Pittsburgh's Stage AE

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, 11:15 a.m.
Tickets go on sale Jan. 11 for Wiz Khalifa’s March 2 show at Stage AE in Pittsburgh. Here, Khalifa performs “Bake Sale,” during 2016’s “The High Road Tour” with Snoop Dogg at First Niagara Pavilion in Burgettstown.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Updated 17 hours ago

Wiz Khalifa will be back in Pittsburgh for a March 2 indoor show at Stage AE on the North Shore.

Also appearing will be Curren$y, an original member of Young Money Entertainment, a label founded by Lil Wayne.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 11 at ticketmaster.com .

Pittsburghers no doubt will be happy to see the rap megastar, after he canceled his scheduled appearance for a Terrible Towel twirl before the Steeler’s Dec. 30 game with the Cincinnati Bengals, citing “personal/family reasons.”

Khalifa, who attended Taylor Allderdice High School before coming to the attention of Rostrum Records president Benjy Grinberg in 2004, played one of the first shows at Stage AE when it opened in 2010. He returned there in 2013 for a date with The Killers.

In recent years, he’s also played KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown, with Snoop Dogg’s 2016 “The High Road Tour” and again in 2017 headlining the Thrival Festival.

Khalifa’s most recent effort is “Rolling Papers 2,” his sixth album released on July 13, 2018.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

