Music

JazzLive series will mark 15 years with all-star jam session

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, 1:33 p.m.
Roger Humphries (pictured) and RH Factor will lead a Jan. 15 all-star jam session as the BNY Mellon Presents JazzLive series celebrates its 15th year of presenting live jazz in Pittsburgh’s Cultural District.
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
The BNY Mellon Presents JazzLive series will celebrate its 15th year of presenting jazz performances in Pittsburgh’s Cultural District with a Jan. 15 all-star jam session.

Led by legendary drummer Roger Humphries and RH Factor, the event is set for 7-10 p.m. in the Greer Cabaret Theater, 655 Penn Ave.

The 15th anniversary celebration is free, but seating is very limited, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust says. Guests will be admitted to the theater as space becomes available.

”Jazz artists who have performed for the JazzLive series will be the evening’s guests of honor, mingling with the jazz community to celebrate the program’s 15th anniversary year, and its significant contribution to jazz in the Pittsburgh region,” according to the release. “Mr. Humphries was also the recipient of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s inaugural JazzLive Legacy Award in April 2018 that is presented to a regional jazz artist for their incredible contributions to jazz in Pittsburgh and beyond.”

BNY Mellon Presents JazzLive is a year-round free live jazz series taking place 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays in Cultural District venues including the Backstage Bar, Theater Square and Katz Plaza.

The series has enabled the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust to showcase hundreds of regional performers in the heart of the Cultural District since 2004.

Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

