Music

Country's Jason Aldean brings 'Ride All Night' tour to Pittsburgh

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, 11:18 a.m.
Country music star Jason Aldean will take the KeyBank Pavilion stage on Sept. 14 as part of his ‘Ride All Night’ tour.

Country megastar Jason Aldean , known for bringing some of rock’s swagger to his songs and concerts, will perform Sept. 14 at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown as part of his national “Ride All Night” tour.

A multiple winner of ACM’s “Entertainer of the Year” award, Aldean is known for infusing his music and performances with a bit of rap and hip-hop.

His chart toppers include “She’s Country,” “Why,” “Any Ol’ Barstool” and “Don’t You Wanna Stay.”

Audiences can expect to hear some new hits and fan favorites at his shows, according to his website.

The 30-city national tour will include performers Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and Dee Jay Silver.

Tickets, starting at $63, are available at pavilionburgettstown.com.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

