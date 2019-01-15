Jim Brickman performs love songs in Valentine's Day concert at Byham Theater
Musician Jim Brickman will perform a Valentine’s Day concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Byham Theater , 101 6th St., Pittsburgh.
Ticket prices are $75, $55, $45, $35.
According to the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, Brickman will perform with special guest vocalists Anne Cochran and John Trones.
The award-winning songwriter and pianist will present solo piano and vocal collaborations including hits like “Angel Eyes,” “Valentine,” “If You Believe” and “Love of My Life.”
Brickman has collaborated with numerous artists, including Martina McBride, Kenny Rogers, Lady Antebellum, Johnny Mathis, Michael W. Smith, Kenny Loggins, Carly Simon, Herb Alpert, Collin Raye, Michael Bolton, Sara Evans, Donny Osmond and Olivia Newton-John.
Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.