Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Jim Brickman performs love songs in Valentine's Day concert at Byham Theater

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, 12:06 p.m.
Musician Jim Brickman.
Musician Jim Brickman.
Musician Jim Brickman brings songs of romance to Byham Theater on Valentine’s Day.
Submitted
Musician Jim Brickman brings songs of romance to Byham Theater on Valentine’s Day.

Musician Jim Brickman will perform a Valentine’s Day concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Byham Theater , 101 6th St., Pittsburgh.

Ticket prices are $75, $55, $45, $35.

According to the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, Brickman will perform with special guest vocalists Anne Cochran and John Trones.

The award-winning songwriter and pianist will present solo piano and vocal collaborations including hits like “Angel Eyes,” “Valentine,” “If You Believe” and “Love of My Life.”

Brickman has collaborated with numerous artists, including Martina McBride, Kenny Rogers, Lady Antebellum, Johnny Mathis, Michael W. Smith, Kenny Loggins, Carly Simon, Herb Alpert, Collin Raye, Michael Bolton, Sara Evans, Donny Osmond and Olivia Newton-John.

Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me