Get The Led Out back for annual shows at The Palace Theatre

Paul Sinclair comes from a line of opera singers in Madrid, Spain, and he believes singing is literally in his DNA.

“I’ve had an unstoppable, burning passion to scream from the mountaintops since I entered this world,” he says.

When he began pursuing music as a serious career he never imagined himself being in his 50s and in a cover/tribute act.

“Life has a funny way of working out because I’m here to tell you that I have one of the coolest gigs on planet earth. My job is singing songs that I love, and that have been the soundtrack to my life,” explains Sinclair, the lead singer of the nationally touring Get The Led Out, which pays tribute to Hall of Famers Led Zeppelin.

“My job is keeping this important music alive for future generations. My job is bringing people together and putting smiles on their faces and joy in their hearts. It doesn’t get better than that,” insists the Philadelphia area resident.

Home away from home

Get The Led Out makes its annual return to one of its hotbeds of fandom, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg, for two performances Jan. 18-19.

“We love the Palace, ” Sinclair says. “We tried to find a home in the Pittsburgh market for a couple years. Then we played the Palace and knew immediately that the Palace was it. Director of Operations and Programming, Teresa Baughman, believed in our act and was instrumental in building this market with us.”

Get The Led Out has been fortunate to perform multiple nights in many venues over the years, he says. “It makes sense because we are so committed to changing the set list. Our show is typically 20 songs. There are about eight that I feel have to be there at every show, but that leaves me with 12 that I can swap out,” he explains.

Each show different

When the band performs multiple nights in a room, Sinclair makes certain to change it significantly from one to the next. ”So inevitably, we will have many fans attending all nights at a given venue because they know they will get very different shows,” he says.

In September, Get The Led Out returns for the sixth consecutive year to perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Col. “That gig in that magnificent venue literally changed our lives and career,” he says.

Sinclair says he and his fellow band members are very aware of the intense fan loyalty they enjoy.

“We are incredibly grateful for it. I believe two of the main reasons are our passion and our consistency. No one wants to see a show where artists are going through the motions, particularly with such dynamic music,” he says.

No faking

Get The Led Out does not fake its appreciation for Led Zeppelin.

“We loooove Led Zeppelin, and are thrilled to have the opportunity to perform this music as a career,” Sinclair assures. “Each show we do is the most important show of our lives, until the next one. So people tell us all the time that our joy in doing this comes through loud and clear.”

Everyone in the band is a stickler for detail and constantly striving for perfection, he says. “As a result, our shows are very consistent night to night. The set list changes with each show, but the delivery remains the same,” Sinclair says.

He is not sure there is one specific reason why the music of Led Zeppelin continues to resonate, to touch people of all ages. “But I believe a lot of it has to do with the hope in their music. No matter how dark, rebellious or aggressive the song there is always a light at the end of the tunnel in the tune,” Sinclair says.

“I love the music of The Doors, but I don’t listen to it like I did years ago because, honestly, some of it can be depressing. Led Zeppelin is eternally youthful, wonderfully hopeful and brilliantly beautiful.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.