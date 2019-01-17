Irwin native Jay Gates impersonates British 'tart' Stewart in Lamp show

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With a little make-up and some wardrobe changes, Irwin native Jay Gates can impersonate both crooner Barry Manilow and the more saucy Brit rocker Rod Stewart.

A baby grand piano (for Manilow) or leather and leopard print pants (for Stewart) help complete the transformations.

The Boston-based entertainer, a 1984 Hempfield Area High School graduate, treated his audience to his version of a Barry Manilow show at Irwin’s Lamp Theatre in 2018.

On Jan. 19, he returns to the Lamp with a tribute to Stewart’s high energy performances.

The two met several years ago, following a Stewart concert, Gates recalls in an earlier interview .

“I had always heard that he hates impersonations of him. I was bracing for the worst. He could not have been nicer,” Gates says.

He has been impersonating Stewart for 11 years and Manilow for three.

Gates is a 1988 graduate of Berklee College of Music in Boston.

He can feather his dark blond hair (a la Manilow) or spike it (like Stewart.)

“With (Stewart), it’s kicking of the soccer balls, drinking of the martinis. Rod’s a bit more of a tart (than Manilow),” Gates jokes.

A former Tribune-Review newspaper carrier, Gates recalls going to the theater where he will perform as a child to watch movies.

His interest in impersonating pop stars came after his mother took him to see “Beatlemania” at the old Stanley Theater in Pittsburgh, Gates recalls.

He now performs about 75 shows a year, all over the East Coast, as well as in Canada, Las Vegas, and Florida.

Energizes the crowd

Lamp Theatre board president John Gdula attended school with Gates, and for a while was in a band with him during junior high.

He and his wife attended Gates’ performance last year, as Manilow.

“We really enjoyed it. It was great how he connects with the audience. We just like to have that kind of entertainment in town, especially a hometown guy,” Gdula says.

“As I recall, his show last year was so well-received we thought it would be great to have him come back. … He appreciates the venue,” he adds.

Gdula recalls Gates’ dedication and passion to music, insisting on regular practices even in junior high school.

“I knew then he was probably destined for the stage for the rest of his life. You can tell he loves to entertain. He has an onstage presence, charisma. He brings it. It’s going to be another great show,” Gdula says.

Tickets for the show are $25.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.