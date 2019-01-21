Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Megaticket sale coming for 7 country shows at KeyBank Pavilion

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Jan. 21, 2019
Luke Bryan will perform June 7 at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown, the first of seven shows at the venue included in the 2019 Country Megaticket, on sale Jan. 25. Here, Bryan performs at the 2017 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn.
Sales for the 2019 Country Megaticket, including seven country music shows at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 25.

The schedule includes:

June 7 — Luke Bryan with Cole Swindell and Jon Langston

July 12 — Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins

July 27 — Dierks Bentley with Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes

Aug. 2 — Florida Georgia Line with Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen and Hardy

Aug. 16 — Rascal Flatts with special guest to be announced

Aug. 24 — Chris Young with Chris Janson and more

Sept. 14 — Jason Aldean with Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and Dee Jay Silver

For tickets, package details and pricing, visit megaticket.com .

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

